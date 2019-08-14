Los Angeles Lakers sign guard Demetrius Jackson

Demetrius Jackson in action for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-19 regular season

The Los Angeles Lakers have bolstered their backcourt depth ahead of training camp with the signing of free-agent point guard Demetrius Jackson.

The Lakers announced Jackson's signing on Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Drafted 45th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, Jackson averaged 3.7 points and 6.5 minutes in six games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

The Notre Dame alum, who also spent time with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, averaged 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in eight games last season for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.

Jackson joins Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook in the Lakers backcourt.

While he is unlikely to play major minutes, he offers the team another option of keeping veteran floor leader Rondo fresh through the regular season.

Lakers finalised roster ahead of training camp

Point guards: Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Demetrius Jackson

Shooting guards: Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Troy Daniels, Avery Bradley

Small forwards: LeBron James, Talen-Horton Tucker

Power forwards: Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley

Centers: DeMarcus Cousins, JaVale McGee

Two-way contracts (NBA/G-League): Kostas Antetokuonmpo, Zach Norvell Jr

