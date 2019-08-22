Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Tyronn Lue joins Los Angeles Clippers coach staff

Thursday 22 August 2019 06:49, UK

Lakers failed to agree a deal with Tyronn Lue

Tyronn Lue is joining the Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff in a long-discussed move that ups the ante in the LA city rivalry.

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar

Lue was reportedly close to finalising a contract to become head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and replace Luke Walton before a breakdown over the length of the deal led Lue to walk away.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Having guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in three consecutive years, Lue was a top choice of LeBron James to lead the Lakers.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Instead, he will join Doc Rivers and the new-look Clippers, who added stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the offseason.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Lue was an assistant under Rivers twice previously - in Boston (2011-13) and with the Clippers (2013-14).

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK