Tyronn Lue joins Los Angeles Clippers coach staff

Tyronn Lue is joining the Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff in a long-discussed move that ups the ante in the LA city rivalry.
Lue was reportedly close to finalising a contract to become head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and replace Luke Walton before a breakdown over the length of the deal led Lue to walk away.
Having guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in three consecutive years, Lue was a top choice of LeBron James to lead the Lakers.
Instead, he will join Doc Rivers and the new-look Clippers, who added stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the offseason.
Lue was an assistant under Rivers twice previously - in Boston (2011-13) and with the Clippers (2013-14).
