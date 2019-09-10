Memphis Grizzlies not engaging Andre Iguodala in buyout talks

The Memphis Grizzlies are not engaging forward Andre Iguodala in buyout discussions and expect the 15-year veteran to report to training camp.

Iguodala, 35, was acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors in July. In order to entice the Grizzlies to pick up Iguodala's contract, the Warriors also sent a 2024 first-round pick to Memphis.

It was expected that the Grizzlies would have talks about a buyout with Iguodala after buying out Dwight Howard, The Athletic's and Stadium's Shams Charania reported.

0:24 Andre Iguodala dunks for Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors

Iguodala spent the past six seasons with Golden State, helping the team win three NBA titles and winning 2015 NBA Finals MVP. For his career, he has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

As a well-respected player and proven winner, Iguodala would have plenty of suitors across the league.

The Grizzlies are in rebuilding mode, having traded team legends Mike Conley and Marc Gasol this year.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.