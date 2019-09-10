Please select your default edition
Memphis Grizzlies not engaging Andre Iguodala in buyout talks

Tuesday 10 September 2019 07:14, UK

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a basket late in the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Image: Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies by the Golden State Warriors in July

The Memphis Grizzlies are not engaging forward Andre Iguodala in buyout discussions and expect the 15-year veteran to report to training camp.

Iguodala, 35, was acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors in July. In order to entice the Grizzlies to pick up Iguodala's contract, the Warriors also sent a 2024 first-round pick to Memphis.

It was expected that the Grizzlies would have talks about a buyout with Iguodala after buying out Dwight Howard, The Athletic's and Stadium's Shams Charania reported.

Iguodala spent the past six seasons with Golden State, helping the team win three NBA titles and winning 2015 NBA Finals MVP. For his career, he has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

As a well-respected player and proven winner, Iguodala would have plenty of suitors across the league.

The Grizzlies are in rebuilding mode, having traded team legends Mike Conley and Marc Gasol this year.

