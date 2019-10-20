Miami Heat give Dion Waiters one-game suspension

The Miami Heat have suspended Dion Waiters for one game - Wednesday's season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies - for conduct detrimental to the team.

Waiters will be allowed to return on Thursday, and will be available for their second game, against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

"There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night," said Heat president Pat Riley.

"As a consequence, I feel we had to suspend him."

Miami played its final preseason game Friday, a 144-133 loss to the Houston Rockets. Waiters scored two points off the bench in 10 minutes.

The combination small forward/shooting guard averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season in 44 games with Miami.

The fourth pick in the 2012 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers has averaged 13.2 points on 41.2 percent shooting, with 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his career.

