Pascal Siakam signs four-year max extension with Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Pascal Siakam to a maximum extension of four years and $129.92m, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.
The deal does not include any player or team options, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Siakam will earn $29m in 2020-21, $31.32m in 2021-22, $33.64m in 2022-23 and $35.96m in 2023-24.
Siakam is due to make a base salary of $2.35m in 2019-20, according to Spotrac.
Siakam, 25, helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship and was named the league's Most Improved Player last season.
He is in line for an even bigger role with the defending champions this season following the offseason departure of Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2016 first-round draft pick (27th overall) averaged 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 80 regular-season games (79 starts) in 2018-19. He averaged 19.0 points, 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists in 24 postseason starts.
Entering his fourth season, the Cameroon native has career averages of 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 216 games (122 starts).
