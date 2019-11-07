NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

The Denver Nuggets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA Primetime on Sunday at 8:30pm and you can watch the game for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app or Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

Coming off their trip to the Western Conference semi-finals last season, the Nuggets have started the new campaign with five wins from their opening seven games, despite not looking anywhere near their best so far.

Franchise star Nikola Jokic, who spent part of his summer representing Serbia at the FIBA World Cup, is yet to truly hit his stride. His per-game averages are significantly down from last season and he has appeared uncharacteristically disengaged in a couple of Nuggets games to date.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, they possess significant roster depth to still win games without Jokic in peak form. Point guard Jamal Murray is their leading scorer averaging 18.9 points per game with Gary Harris, Will Barton and Paul Millsap all averaging double-digit scoring too.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have opened the season with four wins from their opening seven games, powered by the elite play of center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Simply put, the two-time All-Star has started the season on fire, averaging career-bests in points (27.3), blocks (1.8), steals (2.5), assists (4.0) and three-pointers made (4.5) per game.

The only blemish on Towns' stellar start has been his on-court brawl with Philadelphia 76ers' center Joel Embiid, an altercation that saw both players suspended for two games.

