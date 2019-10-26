Cedi Osman agrees four-year Cleveland Cavaliers deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a four-year deal worth $30.8m (£24m) with starting small forward Cedi Osman, according to multiple reports.

Osman, 24, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a draft night deal in 2015, then remained in his native Turkey at Anadolu Efes before joining Cleveland prior to the 2017-18 season.

The new contract will pay Osman $8.75m next season, then drop by $700,000 each season after. The final year is not guaranteed, giving the Cavaliers flexibility down the road.

Osman averaged 3.9 and 2.0 rebounds in limited play as a rookie, but emerged as a starter last season.

1:50 Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers up against the Orlando Magic in NBA Week 1

In 76 games last season (75 starts), Osman averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.

He had 13 points and three rebounds in a season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

