Cedi Osman agrees four-year Cleveland Cavaliers deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a four-year deal worth $30.8m (£24m) with starting small forward Cedi Osman, according to multiple reports.
Osman, 24, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a draft night deal in 2015, then remained in his native Turkey at Anadolu Efes before joining Cleveland prior to the 2017-18 season.
The new contract will pay Osman $8.75m next season, then drop by $700,000 each season after. The final year is not guaranteed, giving the Cavaliers flexibility down the road.
Osman averaged 3.9 and 2.0 rebounds in limited play as a rookie, but emerged as a starter last season.
In 76 games last season (75 starts), Osman averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.
He had 13 points and three rebounds in a season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
