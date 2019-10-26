Daughter's birth delays Jimmy Butler Miami Heat debut

The ongoing delay to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat debut has been caused by the birth of the NBA All-Star's daughter, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed on Friday.

Off-season acquisition Butler missed his regular-season debut with the Heat on Thursday for unspecified "personal reasons," but rumours swiftly spread over his absence.

Spoelstra ended the speculation, and confirmed that Butler is unlikely to feature in either of the Heat's back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves over the weekend.

"I think it's like the worst-kept secret that's out there right now why Jimmy missed the game. Jimmy is now a proud father, and he has a baby daughter," Spoelstra said.

"The rest I'll let him give you the details. Everything has obviously been unbelievable news in the last 24 hours. We're thrilled for him and really excited to add his daughter to our Heat family."

The Heat beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-101 on Thursday ahead of their two-game road trip.

The Heat acquired Butler in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent less than a season following a trade from the Timberwolves.

In 65 games last season between Minnesota and Philadelphia, Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

