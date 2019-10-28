Jae Crowder seals Memphis Grizzlies' first win by sinking game-winning three-pointer in final second of OT

Jae Crowder drained a three-pointer as time expired in overtime to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Sunday night's NBA scores Golden State Warriors 92-120 Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlotte Hornets 101-120 Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers 121-119 Dallas Mavericks

Miami Heat 109-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

Brooklyn appeared poised to record its second win in three outings after Memphis rookie Ja Morant failed to connect with Kyle Anderson on an inbounds pass with 8.1 seconds left in the extra period.

Spencer Dinwiddie made one of two free throws to push the Nets' lead to 133-131, but Morant set up Crowder for the game-winning shot at the top of the arc to seal a first victory of the new NBA season for Memphis.

Morant scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and pushed the game into overtime with a well-timed block of Kyrie Irving as time expired.

Crowder didn't score at all during regulation but drained a three-pointer with 1:09 remaining to give the Grizzlies their first lead in the extra session.

And he sunk just his second field goal of the game to seal the victory after Morant found him with a pass right on the buzzer.

He led the team with 37 minutes and 43 seconds on court, and in the very final second he made the defining contribution.

Clutch stuff from Crowder, who was traded to the Grizzlies from the Jazz in the summer as part of the deal which took Mike Conley to Utah.

