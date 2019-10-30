Trae Young: Atlanta Hawks point guard could make swift return from ankle injury

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not expected to miss significant time after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night.

The team announced that he received treatment on Wednesday morning and will be re-evaluated on Monday. According to multiple reports, the injury was not serious enough to require an MRI.

He has been ruled out for Thursday's home game, also against the Heat. The Hawks have home games on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs and on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls.

Young rolled his ankle in the second quarter of the 112-97 loss at Miami and didn't return. He scored five points in 11 minutes.

After finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting following an impressive debut campaign, this season Young is averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games.

