Cam Reddish throws down emphatic dunk on Tyler Herro

A LeBron-AD alley oop, a Paul Millsap put-back and a Bam Adebayo block also feature among Tuesday night's top plays

Wednesday 30 October 2019 08:46, UK

Cam Reddish lets a three-pointer fly against the Miami Heat 0:12
Cam Reddish beat fellow rookie Tyler Herro to throw down a huge dunk in the Atlanta Hawks' loss to the Miami Heat

Hawks rookie Cam Reddish threw down an emphatic dunk on Heat guard Tyler Herro in Atlanta's 112-97 loss to Miami.

Reddish did not enjoy the best of nights overall, shooting just 2-of-10 en route to six points in 26 minutes of playing time. He was outshone by Herro who posted 29 points as the Heat rolled to their third win of the season.

However, Reddish did get the better of Herro early in the fourth quarter when he received the ball on the left wing and immediately blew by the Miami rookie and drove to the hoop.

Herro tried to recover but Reddish's athleticism ensured he had no chance. The Hawks shooting guard soared to the rim and hammered home a powerful right-handed slam.

Click the video at the top of the page to see Reddish's emphatic jam, then click the video below to view more top plays from Tuesday night's NBA action, including a LeBron-AD alley oop, a Paul Millsap put-back slam and a big Bam Adebayo block.

Paul Millsap roars in celebration after his put-back dunk against the Dallas Mavericks 1:10
Check out the top five plays from Tuesday night's NBA action

