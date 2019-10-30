Cleveland Cavaliers exercise Collin Sexton's third-year option

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised guard Collin Sexton's third-year contract option.

Sexton just started his second season with Cleveland, but following his strong rookie year the Cavs are convinced he is a major part of their future and decided to exercise the option.

The No 8 overall pick in 2018 will make $4.9m in 2020-21. The team has another option on Sexton for the 2021-22 season.

The former Alabama standout got off to a slow start last season, but came on strong and averaged 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 82 games. Sexton is averaging 17.3 points in three games this season for the Cavs, who host Chicago on Wednesday.

The Cavs are pairing Sexton in the backcourt with Darius Garland, the No 5 overall pick this year.

The LA Clippers have extended the contracts of guards Landry Shamet and Jerome Robinson.

The team on Tuesday exercised its third-year options on both players.

Shamet was acquired by Los Angeles in a midseason trade with Philadelphia last winter. He has averaged 9.2 points and shot 42 per cent from three-point range since being selected with the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Robinson, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft, was dogged by a foot injury during his rookie year that kept him mostly with the Clippers' G League affiliate in nearby Ontario. He averaged 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds there.

He has averaged 3.2 points on 40 per cent field-goal shooting in 36 regular season NBA games.

