Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter out with shoulder injury

Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter will miss at least two weeks with an injured left shoulder.

An MRI scan on Thursday revealed the Hawks shooting guard has suffered a rotator cuff strain and associated shoulder capsule strain.

The 21-year-old begins rehabilitation and treatment and will be re-examined in two weeks.

Huerter exited early in the third quarter of Tuesday's 125-121 win against Denver after a collision with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and did not return to the game.

Huerter is currently averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game so far this season.

The Hawks' first-round pick in 2018 (19th overall), Huerter made the All-Rookie Team after averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds with 136 3-pointers in 75 games (59 starts).