Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III closing in on return to action

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to resume full-contact basketball activities.

Bagley, who fractured his right thumb in the season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns on October 23, will be listed as day-to-day, according to the club.

There is not yet a projected return date for Bagley, the promising second-year pro who recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in the opening contest.

Bagley was projected to miss four to six weeks when he suffered the injury.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games (four starts) as a rookie in 2018-19 and he made the NBA All-Rookie first team.

The Kings also remain without standout point guard De'Aaron Fox, who suffered an ankle injury during practice on November 11.

Fox averaged 18.2 points and seven assists in nine games prior to the injury.