Brooklyn Nets waive forward Iman Shumpert

Friday 13 December 2019 07:16, UK

Iman Shumpert #10 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center on December 08, 2019 in New York City. Brooklyn Nets defeated the Denver Nuggets 105-102.
Image: Shumpert called the Nets a first-class organisation "from top to bottom"

The Brooklyn Nets have waived forward Iman Shumpert, the team announced on Thursday.

With full roster guarantees approaching and a need for a roster spot with the pending return of Wilson Chandler, the defensive-minded Shumpert was sent on his way after signing with the team last month. He played his first game with the Nets on November 14.

"The @BrooklynNets are a first class organisation from top to bottom," Shumpert posted to Twitter on Thursday. "It was great to be with you guys even for the short stay! I'm around."

Shumpert, 29, collected 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13 games. In nine NBA seasons, the former first-round draft pick in 2011 out of Georgia Tech has scored 7.2 points with 3.3 rebounds in 459 games with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Nets.

Chandler, 32, is expected to make his Nets debut Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing 25 games on a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Chandler has recorded 12.9 points with 5.3 rebounds over 641 games in his 11-year career.

