James Harden becomes fourth player in NBA history to record multiple 10-trey games

James Harden became the fourth player in NBA history with multiple games of 10 or more made three-pointers as he scored 55 points in the Houston Rockets’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former MVP joined Golden State's Stephen Curry (15) and Klay Thompson (five) and former Cavs guard JR Smith (three) in an exclusive three-point shooting club.

Harden, who drained 10 of his 18 attempted three-pointers, scored 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Rockets withstood an unexpected scare and held on for a 116-110 win over the struggling Cavs.

In the final period, he dropped one of his famous step-back three-pointers, causing Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr to look at Cleveland's bench for help.

Nothing could be done.

"He made a lot of shots you can't do anything about," Porter said.

A lot of them.

Harden made four triples and shot 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter while matching Kyrie Irving's arena record for points in a game. His fourth 50-point performance this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half.

"He is incredible," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "If it was the first time he has done this, I would be like, 'Wow! Look at that', but he has done it at this level for years."

Cleveland were still leading 108-107 when Harden, who came in as the league's top scorer at 38 points per game, dropped a floater in the lane with 1:03 left. After a turnover by Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson, PJ Tucker hit a three-pointer from the corner and Clint Capela had a dunk following another Cleveland miscue.

The inexperienced Cavs crumbled in the final minute, making three turnovers. But it was their inability to slow down Harden that was their biggest undoing. His 55 points seemed almost effortless as if he could score whenever he pleased.

Need a bucket? Call on Harden. A three-pointer? He's the man. Whatever Houston needed, Harden got it for the Rockets.

"We caught a guy who plays at an MVP level," Kevin Love said. "He couldn't miss."

Harden finished 20-of-34 from the floor. He made all five free throws, added eight assists and two steals.

"Good defense turned into James Harden offense," D'Antoni said. "I have got nothing but praise for him on the defensive end, in addition to the offensive end. He realised that for us to win big, he has got to (play defense) and he is doing it. He is always in the right position."

Harden shrugged off another big personal night. saying the Rockets have learned they're going to get the other team's best shot every game.

"We are a great team," he said. "We get their best whether they come to our place or when we are on the road so teams are like, 'we're playing the Rockets, so we have extra juice'."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here