Luka Doncic sprains ankle in Dallas Mavericks defeat

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered a sprained ankle early on in Saturday's home defeat to the Miami Heat.

The reigning Rookie of the Year stepped on the foot of Miami's Kendrick Nunn and immediately grabbed at his right ankle in the first quarter.

He remained on the floor for several moments before hobbling to the locker room with trainer Casey Smith.

2:57 Highlights of the Miami Heats' trip to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 8 of the NBA

X-rays on the ankle were negative, but he was ruled out the rest of the game, and head coach Rick Carlisle said afterwards that it is unlikely that he will play on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"If you play hard and do the right things for 48 minutes, you're always going to have a chance in this league," Carlisle added.

"We got plenty on this roster to win a game like this, even with Luka out. We just got to do better."

Doncic entered Saturday's contest averaging team-leading totals in points (30.4), rebounds (9.9) and assists (9.3) this season.