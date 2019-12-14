Paul George and Kawhi Leonard thriving for Clippers as NBA takes notice

History was made on Minneapolis on Friday as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George became the first set of teammates in Los Angeles Clippers' history to each score 40 points in a game.

Leonard and George showed what the Clippers had in mind when they teamed up the superstar duo Friday night: it's difficult to stop either player, but nearly impossible to stop both when they are rolling.

George scored 46 points, Leonard had 42 and the Clippers held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117 for their fourth consecutive victory.

"It's special, two guys offensively," George said. "The thing about it is, we're dishing, finding each other, feeding each other. And then when we have moments to be aggressive, we're looking to get aggressive, attack, look for our shots. It's great when both guys can get it going"

Leonard and George became the first set of teammates in Clippers' history to each score 40 points. It was the 21st time in NBA history it has happened. The last time it was done, it also involved George. He and Russell Westbrook did it for Oklahoma City last season.

Leonard and George's previous high this season came December 1, when they combined for 65 points against Washington.

"It's great that we can have somebody else out there to help scoring the ball, making the game easier for myself," Leonard said. "We're still trying to build our chemistry out there."

Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which lost its seventh in a row. Towns had 14 points, including a four-point play, in a 22-6 fourth-quarter run that trimmed a 21-point Los Angeles lead to five.

Andrew Wiggins added 34 points for the Timberwolves. His basket with 1:04 left cut the Clippers' lead to 119-115. Minnesota didn't get closer than four the rest of the way.

"Disappointed from the loss, but we fought back," Wiggins said. "We were down big. Dug ourselves a hole. We fought back though. We went out swinging."

'They make it very tough'

Leonard and George set the tone early, combining to score the first 23 points for a Clippers team playing without Lou Williams, who sat out with a calf injury. In his absence, George and Leonard accounted for 54 of Los Angeles' 65 first-half points.

They became the first duo to each score 35 or more points through the first three quarters of a game in the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Leonard made a career-high 19 free throws. He was 19 for 19 from the line.

"That was great," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "We knew without Lou tonight, every play was basically for those two guys. And they came up big."

"Forty-six and forty-two, they make it very tough on you," Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said, referring to the scoring output from Leonard and George.

Leonard's 31 first-half points set a career-high for points in a half. He tied a career-high for points in a first quarter with 16.

"We got into our spots early, made shots," Leonard said. "Paul carried us in that second half."

