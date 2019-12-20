Toronto Raptors trio Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell out indefinitely

Toronto Raptors trio Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Normal Powell have all been ruled out indefinitely after suffering injuries in Wednesday's win over the Detroit Pistons.

The injuries have struck as the defending NBA champions face a schedule of three games in four days, beginning Friday night at home against the Washington Wizards. The Raptors then face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, also at home, before travelling to Indiana on Monday.

Siakam left the game with just under seven minutes to play against the Pistons with what the team said on Thursday was a stretched groin that resulted from an awkward landing. In 35 minutes on the court, he scored 26 points, just above his season average of 25.1.

1:39 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors up against the Detroit Pistons in Week 9 of the NBA season

With just over three minutes left in the game, shooting guard Powell departed after he collided with the Pistons' Blake Griffin while trying to work around a screen. The team said he sustained a partially dislocated left shoulder. Powell was averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over 27 games this season.

The Toronto Star noted that it is the same shoulder Powell injured last season, when he missed 21 games.

Gasol has also been sidelined after suffering a strain to his left hamstring. The center played only eight minutes and was scoreless before exiting the game.

A three-game winning streak has taken the Raptors a 19-8 record for the season, leaving them fourth in the Eastern Conference.

