LeBron James misses first game of season for Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James missed his first game of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers as he sat out their match against the Denver Nuggets.

The 34-year-old superstar did not play in Sunday night's 128-104 defeat for the Lakers because of a thoracic muscle strain.

Sunday night's NBA scores Dallas Mavericks 107-110 Toronto Raptors

Denver Nuggets 128-104 LA Lakers

Indiana Pacers 89-117 Milwaukee Bucks

LA Clippers 112-118 Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlotte Hornets 93-119 Boston Celtics

He is listed as day-to-day and coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how long James would be out. He was hurt in a loss at Indiana on Tuesday and then played through it in a defeat at Milwaukee two nights later.

James has averaged nearly 35 minutes this season, helping the Western Conference-leading Lakers to a 24-6 start. He's averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists in his 17th season.

1:42 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets up against the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 9 of the NBA season

Last season, his first with the Lakers, James was limited to 55 games because of a groin injury.

Forward Kyle Kuzma returned Sunday for the Lakers after missing five games with a sprained left ankle. He also missed four games in October with a stress reaction in the same ankle.

