Blake Griffin: Detroit Pistons star considers season-ending knee surgery

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is considering season-ending surgery on his injured left knee

The six-time All-Star, who has missed the Pistons' last four contests and played only 18 games this season, will visit a specialist this week, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Monday.

Griffin had surgery on the same knee during the offseason, having struggled with the problem at the end of the Pistons' 2018-19 campaign.

He is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.4 minutes per game this season while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from 3-point range.

2:31 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 11 of the NBA season

That's a sharp decline from his All-NBA third-team performance last season, when he averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 35.0 minutes while shooting 46.2 and 36.2 percent, respectively.

After reaching the playoffs last season, Detroit are 13-24 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday's game at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Griffin is earning $34.2m (£26m) in 2019-20. After that, he has two seasons and about $75m (£57m) remaining on his contract, with the final year of the deal being a player option.

The No 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Griffin has averaged 21.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 622 games (all starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers (2010-18) and Pistons.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.