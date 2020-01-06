Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Blake Griffin: Detroit Pistons star considers season-ending knee surgery

Monday 6 January 2020 19:11, UK

Blake Griffin
Image: The Detroit Pistons could lose Blake Griffin for the remainder of the season

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is considering season-ending surgery on his injured left knee

The six-time All-Star, who has missed the Pistons' last four contests and played only 18 games this season, will visit a specialist this week, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Monday.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Griffin had surgery on the same knee during the offseason, having struggled with the problem at the end of the Pistons' 2018-19 campaign.

He is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.4 minutes per game this season while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from 3-point range.

Detroit Pistons against Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2:31
Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 11 of the NBA season

That's a sharp decline from his All-NBA third-team performance last season, when he averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 35.0 minutes while shooting 46.2 and 36.2 percent, respectively.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

After reaching the playoffs last season, Detroit are 13-24 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday's game at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Griffin is earning $34.2m (£26m) in 2019-20. After that, he has two seasons and about $75m (£57m) remaining on his contract, with the final year of the deal being a player option.

More on this story

The No 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Griffin has averaged 21.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 622 games (all starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers (2010-18) and Pistons.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK