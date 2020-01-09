Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Watch Ovie Soko's early morning pro basketball workout

Thursday 9 January 2020 09:36, UK

Ovie Soko is put through his paces in an early morning training session 3:00
How does a pro baller stay in tip-top shape? Check out Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko's early-morning workout

How does a professional basketball player stay in tip-top shape? Watch professional skills coach Gary Maitland put Ovie Soko through his paces in an early morning workout.

Ovie and coach Maitland team up in the gym and 6am every morning to develop and hone the London Lions star's game.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

"It is really important for us to work sure we get in this kind of work before the day even starts because (Ovie) has a busy schedule," said Maitland.

"The purpose of these workouts is to make sure we can get Ovie staying as efficient as possible throughout the year. Now the season has started, I can review footage and look at certain tweaks the need to be made so he can stay at as high a level of performance as possible and have a long career.

Ovie: Trae, Mitchell deserve All-Star recognition

Ovie: Trae, Mitchell deserve All-Star recognition

Ovie Soko says Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell deserve to be All-Stars for the first time

"Working with Ovie is really smooth because he gets the details and appreciates it."

As coach Maitland himself noted on Twitter, it is satisfying when work done in the gym pays off in game situations.

Read Ovie's thoughts on the NBA every Tuesday on Sky Sports and tune-in to Sky Sports Heatcheck, live on YouTube every Tuesday at 5:45pm

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK