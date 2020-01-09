Watch Ovie Soko's early morning pro basketball workout

How does a professional basketball player stay in tip-top shape? Watch professional skills coach Gary Maitland put Ovie Soko through his paces in an early morning workout.

Ovie and coach Maitland team up in the gym and 6am every morning to develop and hone the London Lions star's game.

"It is really important for us to work sure we get in this kind of work before the day even starts because (Ovie) has a busy schedule," said Maitland.

"The purpose of these workouts is to make sure we can get Ovie staying as efficient as possible throughout the year. Now the season has started, I can review footage and look at certain tweaks the need to be made so he can stay at as high a level of performance as possible and have a long career.

"Working with Ovie is really smooth because he gets the details and appreciates it."

As coach Maitland himself noted on Twitter, it is satisfying when work done in the gym pays off in game situations.

No nonsense. Game skills, game results.@OvieSoko working on and executing the mini-hook in practice and in competition with @London_Lions pic.twitter.com/UY5XOUb3Qt — Gary Maitland (@coach_maitland) January 8, 2020

