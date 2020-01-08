NBA Trade Deadline 2020: Which teams are likely to be active?

Will we see big-name players move before the NBA Trade Deadline? Which teams will be most active? Shaun Powell assesses 11 teams who have reasons to be busy.

In a perfect basketball season, general managers sleep peacefully through the night. There is no sense of urgency to upgrade rosters, or disgruntled players rattling the cage, or bloated player contracts that have yet to run their course, or "missing pieces" needing to be found.

Basically, no need for a trade deadline.

For the record, there still is one and it is February 6 at 8pm UK time.

Some trade deadlines are busier than others, and there is really no way to project or predict the amount of activity in the days leading up to when the bullhorn sounds. Which brings us to February 2020.

8:15 Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey discuss if trading Kyle Kuzma for Sacramento Kings guard Kyle Kuzma is a smart move for the Los Angeles Lakers

What makes this deadline a bit different than those in the recent past is free agency timing. This summer, there will be fewer A-list players on the market, especially compared to last summer, when the earth shook. Under normal circumstances, teams would rather wait until summer to improve themselves instead of using the trade deadline. Therefore, with that significant pipeline all but closed this July, this trade deadline looms larger.

But that does not mean there will be a hike in activity. If fewer players are being shopped, fewer deals will be made. It's that simple.

4:05 Heatcheck panellists Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey offer conflictiing opinions on the future of Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota

Here is a look at the most likely buyers and sellers -- 11 teams total -- along with the players who might want the moving companies on speed dial.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Image: Love shoots a fadeaway jump shot for the Cavaliers

If the deadline passes and the Cavaliers remain untouched, something went seriously wrong. No team is begging to be parceled off more than the Cavs, who lead the league in salty veterans asking (privately, of course) to be traded.

First-year coach John Beilein has been under siege, dealing with a deadly combination of losing and players who do not see a future on a team committed to rebuilding. Who's going to be tossed overboard: Kevin Love or Tristan Thompson? Or both?

The Cavs got a jump on the process by shipping Jordan Clarkson to Utah last month, but Love and Thompson are better players and therefore will be a bit more challenging to move. It is really about how much the Cavs are demanding - or how little they will settle for - in return.

Love is owed roughly $91m the next three years. That's a tough contract to swallow and demonstrates how weird it was for the Cavs to give him a four-year, $120m deal after losing LeBron James 18 months ago. Either the Cavs must take back a slightly less-poisonous contract in a trade or essentially give Love away in a package for expiring contracts just to escape the contract. It's not an ideal situation. Love's hometown of Portland could be in the running, maybe for Hassan Whiteside's expiring contract.

Thompson is having a solid season (12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds) and his contract is expiring. Still, how many teams will give Cleveland anything of value for a three-month rental?

Dallas Mavericks

Image: Luka Doncic encourages Dallas team-mate Kristaps Porzingis

As a surprise contender in the West and with Luka Doncic in the MVP running, the Mavs could - and maybe should - turn into buyers and make an honest run at it. Anything can happen in the playoffs, if you are prepared to take advantage. While everyone seems ready to crown a Los Angeles team in the West, the Mavericks would be well-positioned to become a spoiler if they add another piece and the Lakers or Clippers stumble.

Might the Mavericks sacrifice a protected first-rounder in a package that brings a rim protector next to Kristaps Porzingis, or a third scorer? Are they willing to gamble on Love or Thompson? It takes some rather bold thinking to roll the dice and add a piece mid-season. We will learn soon if the Mavericks are waiting for next season, or ready to seize today.

New Orleans Pelicans

Image: Jrue Holiday fires from long-range against Golden State

They find themselves in a dicey situation with the pending return of Zion Williamson. Now within striking distance of the final playoff spot, the 2019 No 1 overall pick could be the factor to push the Pelicans upward and onward in the second half. Or, because they will most likely limit his minutes and play the load management card, maybe Williamson will not make much of a difference.

0:16 Jrue Holiday bamboozled Dario Saric with his slick dribbling before scoring in the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Phoenix Suns

In that case, the Pelicans could shop JJ Redick and/or Jrue Holiday for future help and salary cap relief this summer. Both Redick and Holiday would be in demand with title contenders, especially Redick, given his team-friendly contract and 42 per cent shooting from deep.

Memphis Grizzlies

Image: Andre Iguodala in action during Golden State's win over Portland in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

From the time they traded for Andre Iguodala and then told him not to bother showing up, the Grizzlies held a curious trade chip. That is still the case, although you wonder how much market depreciation, if any, was suffered by Iguodala in the process.

There exist two schools of thought:

By not playing this season, Iguodala preserved his body and therefore will be fresh for a postseason run with whomever he plays. By not playing this season, he will be rusty and at best serving in spot duty as a back-end rotation guy on a good team.

Last we saw him, Iguodala was fairly solid for the Warriors during the Finals. He's a championship-tested veteran who knows his way around the floor in the postseason. He is all but guaranteed to be moved. Question is, for what? And where? A return to Denver might be possible.

Detroit Pistons

Image: Andre Drummond could be departing the Detroit Pistons

Andre Drummond is somewhat prehistoric in today's game. He's a decent low-post big man in an era during which that species is all but extinct. Can he help someone, or merely get in the way? Also, where has he ever taken the Pistons?

Drummond remains the game's best rebounder (NBA-best 15.9 RPG this season) and that counts for something even if the center position is being devalued in all but a few special cases.

He has a $28m player option for next season, which also makes it tricky for the Pistons, because there's no guarantee he will be anything more than a rental for someone. Truth be told, the Pistons would rather deal Blake Griffin. He's owed $74m over the next two seasons, but his knees are betraying him and nobody is taking that contract without sending something equally horrific back to Detroit.

New York Knicks

Image: Julius Randle lofts a jump shot against Brooklyn

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and his contract is not too lethal ($37m the next two seasons), which makes him the best trade chip for the Knicks.

Here's another option: Should the Knicks consider cutting their losses with Kevin Knox? Yes, he's only 20 and was the No 9 pick in the 2018 Draft. But he has not improved much and, if anything, his confidence and role are suffering. He is still on his rookie contract and another team with a solid development program could make the Knicks a reasonable offer. Is it too soon to bail on a young-but-stalled talent? The Knicks have nothing to lose here either way.

Charlotte Hornets

Image: Nic Batum looks over his shoulder during a Hornets game

Once the season began, the Hornets went all-in on their youth movement and their high-priced and low-producing veterans began collecting dust. Therefore, the phone lines are open in Charlotte. Problem is, there's not much of a market for someone such as Nicolas Batum and the $27.1m he will make next season.

But Michael-Kidd Gilchrist and Marvin Williams are on expiring deals and could generate buzz. Williams is a low-maintenance vet who is great in the locker room, is a career 36.3 per cent three-point shooter and may be a good fit in certain rotations. Additionally, big man Cody Zeller is one of the few remaining vets who has not been tossed aside. In the right situation, Zeller - who has one year at $15m left on his deal - could be a rotational front-line player on a contender.

Sacramento Kings

Image: DeWayne Demon scores with a dunk for the Kings

The Kings made not one, but two head-scratching additions last summer: Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon. To almost no one's surprise, neither is seeing significant minutes and Dedmon has already expressed public frustration. It makes you wonder what the Kings were thinking five months ago.

Dedmon will be tough to move, in terms of getting anything of value, because he's an offensively-challenged big man who is not a deluxe rebounder and is owed roughly $26m the next two seasons.

Ariza has one year left at $12.8m (which is not fully guaranteed) and long valued for his defense and three-point shooting. But how much is left in the tank of the 16-year veteran?

Oklahoma City Thunder

Image: Chris Paul celebrates after draining a three-pointer against Chicago

Let's address the elephant in the room: Chris Paul is all but guaranteed to stay in OKC at least another season. His contract is a deal-breaker (and a back-breaker for anyone trying to lift it) as he will get $85.5m over the next two seasons.

Contending teams are usually strapped for cash and unwilling to part with a major piece to surrender in a trade for Paul unless that piece is a flawed asset. His final season is a player option but raise your hand if you believe Paul will pass on taking $44m at age 36. In a more realistic scenario, Paul will play out his deal in OKC and then go ring-chasing, maybe in LA with LeBron James.

3:07 NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas said Chris Paul's leadership skills were on full display in Oklahoma City's overtime win in Brooklyn

Meanwhile, the Thunder can dangle Danilo Gallinari, a still-functional shooter who is on an expiring deal. Or they could see what Steven Adams will bring. Or they can stay put as they are in the West playoff chase these days. They could enjoy their unexpectedly good run with Paul in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year here without Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Miami Heat

Image: Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters in a rare oncourt appearance

Miami can actually qualify as both buyers and sellers by seeing what they can get for Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow, two players whose futures in Miami are questionable.

Waiters has not been a factor since signing a contract extension three summers ago and lately has caused major headaches for the franchise with his questionable behaviour. He has been suspended three times, and in any event, his position and role are being gobbled up by hungry young players. Of course, because of the baggage, the market for Waiters is cool. Plus, he is owed $12.6m next season.

0:35 Goran Dragic hit a clutch floater with six seconds left to earn the Miami Heat a 113-112 win against the Indiana Pacers

Winslow remains a functional player, yet the swing position is populated by Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Derrick Jones Jr, all of whom weigh heavier in the Heat's resurgence. There also might be interest in Goran Dragic, who is on an expiring contract, if the Heat want to go that route.

Golden State Warriors

Image: D'Angelo Russell launches a three-pointer against the Mavericks

All indications are the Golden State Warriors will wait until summer to decide on D'Angelo Russell's fate rather than deal him at the deadline, unless someone blows them away.

By waiting, they can judge that trade market and will also know where they will select in the Draft lottery.

