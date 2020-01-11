Ja Morant highlights his case for Rookie Of The Year

Ja Morant is leading the NBA's Rookie Of The Year race for the 2019-20 season, and wasn't shy about showing why.

When the San Antonio Spurs were attempting to mount a comeback in the third quarter, Derrick White drove to the baseline and attempted a pass up to the top of the key, but Morant wasn't having any of it.

He leapt across the lane and stole the ball before it reached DeMar DeRozan, then took a few big dribbles in the open court before rising up for a beautiful dunk.

While rotating in mid-air, Morant reversed slightly to avoid pressure from a chasing DeRozan and flushed it through the hoop flying backwards.

Just another highlight in Morant's season, and it came in a win that knocked their opponents out of the eighth seed in the playoff race.