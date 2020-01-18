Luka Doncic posts new career-high in three-pointers made as Dallas Mavericks roll Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Doncic made a career-best eight three-pointers to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Friday night's NBA scores Portland Trail Blazers 112-120 Dallas Mavericks

Chicago Bulls 89-100 Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards 111-140 Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

Atlanta Hawks 121-120 San Antonio Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers 109-113 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 114-116 Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers 112-120 Dallas Mavericks

2:12 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 13 of the NBA season

Luka Doncic made a career-best eight three-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr made five three-pointers while scoring 29 points and Seth Curry tallied 16 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their fourth straight game. Jalen Brunson added 13 points and Maxi Kleber scored 10 for Dallas.

Portland's Damian Lillard registered 34 points and 10 assists in his clash with Doncic. Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points, Hassan Whiteside had 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Kent Bazemore added 11 points for the Trail Blazers.

Anthony became the 18th player in NBA history to top 26,000 points. His total sits at 26,014.

Portland's CJ McCollum departed the game in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. He had four points in 12 minutes before exiting.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) missed his 10th straight game for Dallas.

Chicago Bulls 89-100 Philadelphia 76ers

1:39 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Chicago Bulls in Week 13 of the NBA season

Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 24 points, including a career-best six three-pointers, to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 100-89 on Friday.

Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers improved to 20-2 at home.

Al Horford scored 20 points and Tobias Harris had 13 for the Sixers, who played without All-Star center Joel Embiid for the 12th time this season. The Sixers are 6-6 without Embiid, who remains out with a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand.

Zach LaVine missed all seven of his three-point attempts but led the Bulls with 23 points while Coby White added 14. Luke Kornet contributed 13 and Lauri Markkanen had 12.

The Bulls fell to 1-17 this season against teams with a record above .500.

Washington Wizards 111-140 Toronto Raptors

1:18 Highlights of the Washington Wizards' visit to the Toronto Raptors in Week 13 of the NBA season

Norman Powell scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 140-111.

Marc Gasol added 20 points for the Raptors, who have won seven straight against the Wizards, including two this season. It marked the most points scored in a game this season for Toronto.

Terence Davis II scored 23 points for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. OG Anunoby added 18 points, and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and eight rebounds, Pascal Siakam had 12 points and Kyle Lowry contributed 11 points and eight assists.

Live NBA: LA Clippers @ New Orleans Saturday 18th January 8:30pm

Troy Brown Jr had 22 points for the Wizards, who have lost three straight. Isaac Bonga added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 14 points, Ish Smith and Davis Bertans each had 12 and Anzejs Pasecniks 11.

Miami Heat 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:37 Highlights of the Miami Heat's visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 13 of the NBA season

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to lead the visiting Miami Heat to a 115-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Steven Adams (right knee contusion) sidelined for the Thunder, Heat center Bam Adebayo was able to feast inside, particularly early on, as he had 10 points in the first quarter, hitting all four of his field-goal attempts on his way to 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jimmy Butler finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Heat, for whom balanced scoring has been a feature often this season, saw seven players score in double figures.

Live NBA: Miami @ San Antonio Sunday 19th January 8:00pm

Oklahoma City hit a season-high 18 three-pointers, including seven from Danilo Gallinari, who scored a team-high 27 points. His three-point total was a season high.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder had 18 each for the Thunder, and Chris Paul had 14 points and six assists.

Atlanta Hawks 121-120 San Antonio Spurs

1:55 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' visit to the San Antonio Spurs in Week 13 of the NBA season

Kevin Huerter poured in the decisive three-pointer with seven seconds to play and Trae Young scored 31 points as the visiting Atlanta Hawks rallied in the final two minutes to stun the host San Antonio Spurs 121-120.

The Spurs led by 11 points after a huge third quarter, but Atlanta clawed back to within 120-118 on a basket by Young with 48 seconds to play, setting up Huerter's game-winner.

Cam Reddish added 22 points for Atlanta, who have now won two straight games after winning just two of the previous 17, with John Collins and Huerter hitting for 18 points each and Vince Carter adding 14. Collins led the Hawks with 10 rebounds, and Young finished with nine assists.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their second straight and third in their last four.

DeMar DeRozan, who missed a last-second fadeaway jumper to potentially win it for San Antonio, scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor to stretch his streak of scoring 20 or more points and shooting 50 per cent or better from the floor to 13 straight, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the most such games in a row in the last 35 seasons.

Patty Mills scored 15 points and Dejounte Murray added 13 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which also got 10 rebounds from Trey Lyles.

Cleveland Cavaliers 109-113 Memphis Grizzlies

1:40 Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers' visit to the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 13 of the NBA season

Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and the host Memphis Grizzlies recorded their season-best seventh straight victory on Friday with a 113-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooks made 9 of 16 shots from the field, and rookie Ja Morant added 16 points for the Grizzlies as Memphis extended its string of consecutive games with at least 110 points to 13 on Friday. The last time the Grizzlies failed to reach that mark was a 114-107 setback in Cleveland on December 20.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Kevin Love added 19 for the Cavaliers, who have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Tristan Thompson was ejected late in the third quarter after he patted Memphis' Jae Crowder on the backside. The technical he received was the second of the game for Thompson, who took issue with the same player in the first quarter after Crowder stepped over him following a layup.

Minnesota Timberwolves 114-116 Indiana Pacers

1:25 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' visit to the Indiana Pacers in Week 13 of the NBA season

Malcolm Brogdon nailed a tie-breaking 15-footer with 18.7 seconds left and TJ Warren scored a game-high 28 points as the Indiana Pacers spoiled the return of Karl-Anthony Towns with a 116-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Indianapolis.

The win allowed Indiana to sweep a tightly contested home-and-home series. The Pacers won 104-99 at Minnesota on Wednesday in a game Towns missed with an illness to continue a string of 15 straight absences after earlier having suffered a knee injury. The All-Star center had a team-high 27 points in 28 minutes in his first game since December 13.

Brogdon finished with a 12-point, 10-assist double-double while Warren hit 11 of his 18 shots for the Pacers. Jeremy Lamb chipped in with 18 points, Doug McDermott had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Holiday scored 13 points for Indiana, which won its fourth straight.

For the visitors, Andrew Wiggins backed Towns with 22 points, while Josh Okogie had 15, Jarrett Culver 12. Shabazz Napier - who missed a shot to tie with nine second left - also had 12 points to go with a team-high nine assists, and Robert Covington had nine points to complement a game-high 10 rebounds.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.