Kawhi Leonard drops 39 as LA Clippers rally past New Orleans Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and Lou Williams had 32 as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130.

It was Leonard's fifth consecutive game with more than 30 points in the absence of second-leading scorer Paul George, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Lou Williams scored 14 of his 32 points during a dominant fourth quarter for Los Angeles, which outscored the Pelicans 31-20 in the final 12 minutes. Montrezl Harrell added 24 points and Landry Shamet scored 11.

For the Pelicans, who were seeking their 11th victory in 15 games despite the recent absence of guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed seven games with an elbow injury.Derrick Favors (10-for-10 from floor) had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Brandon Ingram scored 21, JJ Redick tallied 19.

Meanwhile Lonzo Ball had a triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaxson Hayes scored 14 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 10 points.

Los Angeles got within six points on three occasions before the Pelicans took a 100-92 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Williams scored five points and JaMychael Green made a three-pointer as the Clippers needed just 63 seconds of the fourth quarter to tie the score.

The lead changed hands four times before Harrell's three-point play and Leonard's two free throws gave the Clippers a 125-117 lead with 5:33 remaining.

Image: Kawhi Leonard rises to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans got within five, but Leonard assisted on Harrell's layup and made a jumper for a 130-122 lead with 2:28 left.

Ball's three-pointer pulled New Orleans within three with 1:10 left. Leonard missed a jumper, but Patrick Beverley got an offensive rebound and Williams' trey gave LA a 133-127 lead with 31 seconds left.

Redick cut the lead in half by making a three-pointer with 28 seconds left and Leonard missed from deep giving New Orleans a chance to tie with 2.4 seconds left, but Redick's off-balance three missed.

