David Griffin: Zion Williamson became 'improved physical version of himself' during injury lay-off

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin insists fans are going to see an improved version of Zion Williamson when he returns from injury.

The number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has missed nearly three months after undergoing surgery on his right knee just prior to the start of the season but is expected to make his long-awaited return in the near future.

The Pelicans have been eager to take every precaution possible, and that has led to the consensus top prospect - who was known for his explosive dunking ability and all-around game in college - coming back an enhanced physical specimen according to Griffin.

0:16 No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson soared to the rim for an explosive dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks

He also confirmed that Williamson won't be on a specific minutes restriction but will be monitored very closely upon his return.

"I really believe very strongly he's a radically improved physical version of himself in ways that, frankly, we took the extra time to ensure," Griffin said.

"We won't do a minutes restriction. This is something that in general terms we philosophically disagree on I think. It's not about a hard number. It's about what the bursts need to look like.

"I think from a sustaining health standpoint you're certainly going to treat him differently. His return to play protocol will be such that I don't think we're going to want him to play back-to-back games by way of example.

Image: Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons

"It's what you're measuring him by. So, when you return to play from a serious injury, it's not going to be a number. He's going to play in a limited number of bursts and you're going to judge all of those fairly subjectively in terms of what he looks like."

After a very poor first couple of months or so of the season, the Pelicans have turned things around recently despite having a litany of injuries to deal with.

0:15 Lonzo Ball feeds Zion Williamson for an alley-oop dunk with a pinopint pass from inside his own half during preseason

The team sparked after Christmas and has continued the good form despite having been with Jrue Holiday, Derrick Favors, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick at different times.

For the coaches, the number of injuries have created a real challenge but Griffin reckons that the winning habits are beginning to become instilled in the New Orleans squad.

4:10 Zion Williamson will have a huge impact on the NBA and his return will elevate the performance of all his Pelicans' team-mates, says analyst Caron Butler

"They had to play a game the other night without six of our top eight rotational players [we had] coming into the season, Griffin said. "So, I think that's really complicated from a coaching perspective.

"They have to find a way to doctor up what we have and win a game in that particular situation. And obviously they did.

Live NBA: LA Clippers @ New Orleans Saturday 18th January 8:30pm

"I think the team has a great deal of grit and toughness that they've learned now what it takes to win. We're sort of manifesting winning habits. But the coaching anxiety has certainly been higher because they never know who they're going to have from day-to-day."

The Grizzlies' good run of form means that New Orleans sit 4.0 games back from the final playoff spot in the Western Conference so Williamson's return could prove more meaningful that it would have done prior to Christmas as the team has gone from one of the league's worst to an outfit with a realistic chance of playing postseason basketball, provided they can put together a sustained run.

0:30 Watch the LA Clippers take on the New Orleans Pelicans for free via a live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday at 8:30pm

That prospect makes Zion coming back into the fold even more intriguing - especially given the tantalising taster he gave the Pels when he shot 71.4 percent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in four preseason games.

And Griffin reckons they will have a very good team when they are back to full-strength.

Image: New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin has been speaking about Zion Williamson's impending return

He said: "I think you've seen when we're healthy we're pretty good. We can lock in and play very well against some very good teams.

"And unfortunately Derrick Favors' absence is the one we've noticed the most profoundly. It's because Fave - in addition to Zion - takes away two starting front court players. So, your depth in the front court becomes problematic.

"But again, if we can get guys back sort of one by one and have a full crew around him, I think it'll be a lot of fun to see."

