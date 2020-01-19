Kent Bazemore: Portland Trail Blazers to trade swingman to Sacramento Kings for cap relief in multi-player deal

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to trade swingman Kent Bazemore to the Sacramento Kings, along with Anthony Tolliver and a couple of draft picks in a multi-player, salary-shedding deal, reports ESPN.

The Blazers will also send Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round draft picks to Sacramento in the deal which will save Portland a reported $12.5m in salary, with the Kings sending Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan the other way in the trade.

Portland will also see its luxury tax bill drop to $7m with the trade and has created a couple of trade exceptions with the deal, which will expire next January, including a handily large one of $7.2m.

Bazemore and Tolliver are on expiring deals, while Ariza has his contract partially guaranteed for next season.

The Blazers are currently 18-26 for the season.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.