Kent Bazemore: Portland Trail Blazers to trade swingman to Sacramento Kings for cap relief in multi-player deal

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to trade swingman Kent Bazemore to the Sacramento Kings, along with Anthony Tolliver and a couple of draft picks in a multi-player, salary-shedding deal, reports ESPN.
All Saturday's NBA games stories and highlights
Get the details and watch the highlights from all Saturday's NBA action, including LeBron James leading the LA Lakers past the Houston Rockets.
The Blazers will also send Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round draft picks to Sacramento in the deal which will save Portland a reported $12.5m in salary, with the Kings sending Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan the other way in the trade.
Portland will also see its luxury tax bill drop to $7m with the trade and has created a couple of trade exceptions with the deal, which will expire next January, including a handily large one of $7.2m.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
Bazemore and Tolliver are on expiring deals, while Ariza has his contract partially guaranteed for next season.
The Blazers are currently 18-26 for the season.
Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.