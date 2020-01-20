Chandler Parsons: Atlanta Hawks forward hires legal firm over crash which might have ended career

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons has hired legal representation over a car crash last week which could bring an end to his NBA career.

Parsons was said to have suffered whiplash and concussion in the crash on January 15 but his attorneys confirmed on Monday the injuries were far more serious and potentially put his career in doubt.

Morgan & Morgan say Parsons sustained "severe and permanent injuries" including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation in his back and a torn labrum.

The 31-year-old, who had only recently been traded to the Hawks from the Memphis Grizzlies, was travelling home from an afternoon practice when his car was struck by another, whose driver has since been arrested for drink driving.

A statement from his attorneys read: "Morgan & Morgan has been retained by Mr. Parsons to help preserve all of his rights and navigate the legal process on his behalf in the wake of this terrible automobile crash.

"Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred.

"The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2pm on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete.

"Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant's reckless conduct on the roadway.

"Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear.

"Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable."