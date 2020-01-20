Golden State Warriors set March 1 target for Stephen Curry return

The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, according to reports.

The news was first reported by The Athletic on Sunday.

Curry broke his left hand in an October 30 game against the Phoenix Suns and was originally believed to have a targeted return of February. There was also some speculation Curry might just sit out the season altogether for the Warriors (10-34), but he has remained intent on making a return.

The six-time All-Star has been shooting without a brace on his hand in workout sessions after the team practices.

After returning from team-mate Klay Thompson's jersey retirement ceremony at Washington State on Saturday, Curry even served as something of a sideline reporter during the Warriors' 109-95 victory over the Orlando Magic that ended the team's 10-game losing streak.

Image: Curry reacts during the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Phoenix Suns

"I've been making progress," Curry said, via NBC Bay Area Sports. "No setbacks which is definitely encouraging to get back to 100 per cent as soon as possible."

Curry, 31, already has missed 40 games. The Warriors have another 16 games before the March 1 targeted return date, which is a home contest against the Washington Wizards.

A veteran of 11 seasons and three NBA championships, Curry has averaged 23.5 points per game, with a career best of 30.1 during the 2015-16 season.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.