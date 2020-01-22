Khris Middleton: NBA Paris game a privilege, not a sacrifice

The primary reason the NBA don't play more regular-season games in foreign climes is because of the impact on scheduling.

Coaches and executives often lament the amount of preparation the extra match takes, given how the extra travel impacts the overall season schedule.

Also, anyone who has ever been on a long-haul flight will tell you that the players won't be quite at their peak for a least a short period after such a long journey in the air.

The NBA though, remains determined to keep globalising the game, and the story of how Nicolas Batum was inspired by watching a preseason clash in the same Parisian arena that he'll be suiting up in for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday shows just how vital these trips can be for inspiring the next generation.

And Khris Middleton, who is second top scorer (19.5 ppg) behind Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA-best Bucks (39-6), says the players are revelling in the chance to do something a bit different, especially something which is so vital for spreading the message of the game worldwide.

Middleton was blown away when a reporter told him over 100,000 people wanted tickets for the game, with the AccorHotels Arena capable of holding 20,300.

"That's insane," Middleton said. "It's going to be a great experience and a cool atmosphere. I bet it would be even crazier if we got 100,000 people in there!

"It's definitely a privilege to come to a different country and play an NBA game – it's special to spread the game, how well it's gone in the last couple of years.

"This doesn't happen a lot when we play a regular-season game in the NBA in a different country, especially a city like Paris. It's a great experience to come over here and take a break from what we've got going on over there. Enjoy another place and a different type of culture – just take it in.

"It's definitely a special game, I don't think it's a sacrifice to come over here."

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer praised his team's perspective on things for what he described as a "unique" trip.

"I think the guys are excited about being in Paris and bringing NBA basketball here," he said. "Experiencing the culture in three or four days in the city. I think they have a great outlook."

It's by no means a laissez-faire approach though, the Bucks are very much focused on the business at hand. They have the league's best record and don't intend on suffering a surprise reversal on their European séjour.

Middleton admits he is unsure as to what the atmosphere will be like in the arena in the French capital but is keen to soak up the experience, while still delivering the 'W'.

"We still want to take this game seriously," Middleton said. "Even though we are in first place, teams are trying to hunt us down for the most part. I think we've been doing a great job which is staying focused and not letting teams sneak up on us or our players.

"The lines are going to be the same. With the NBA courts, it's going to be the same everywhere. It's just about getting the jetlag out of our system and raring to go on Friday night.

"I'm not actually sure [what to expect in terms of atmosphere]. I'm sure it will be a fun crowd - hopefully we have more Bucks' fans than Charlotte Hornets fans but I'm sure it will be packed, loud with fans full of excitement for the game."

