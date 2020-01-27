Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to NBA great after deadly helicopter crash

Bryant, 41, killed helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna

Monday 27 January 2020 00:58, UK

Kobe Bryant

The world's most famous people have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 41-year-old, one of the greatest players to ever feature in the NBA, was travelling to a basketball tournament when the helicopter came down in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - an aspiring basketball player - along with seven other passengers. There were no survivors.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his death has shocked the sporting world.

Stars from football, music, film and beyond have paid tribute to the 'Black Mamba'.

Tiger Woods 1:34
Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had died
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James share a word on court during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games 3:47
LeBron James reflected on the influence Kobe Bryant had on his career after passing him in the all-time NBA scoring charts on Saturday
Kobe Bryant poses with the NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP trophies 1:43
NBA superstars say thank you to Kobe Bryant following his 2016 NBA retirement.
Kobe Bryant 0:32
Emotional scenes in Florida as Kobe Bryant is respected at the Pro Bowl in Orlando
0:29
NBA commentators were in tears as they react to the news that Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant 2:49
Kobe Bryant was an 'athlete but he also created a whole legacy' says Heatcheck presenter Jaydee Dyer
Kobe Bryant 0:32
New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees speaks of the inspiration of the 'great competitor' Kobe Bryant
0:55
Players, officials and fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of tip off between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets

© 2020 Sky UK