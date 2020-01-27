Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to NBA great after deadly helicopter crash

The world's most famous people have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 41-year-old, one of the greatest players to ever feature in the NBA, was travelling to a basketball tournament when the helicopter came down in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - an aspiring basketball player - along with seven other passengers. There were no survivors.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his death has shocked the sporting world.

Stars from football, music, film and beyond have paid tribute to the 'Black Mamba'.

1:34 Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had died

3:47 LeBron James reflected on the influence Kobe Bryant had on his career after passing him in the all-time NBA scoring charts on Saturday

1:43 NBA superstars say thank you to Kobe Bryant following his 2016 NBA retirement.

0:32 Emotional scenes in Florida as Kobe Bryant is respected at the Pro Bowl in Orlando

0:29 NBA commentators were in tears as they react to the news that Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash

2:49 Kobe Bryant was an 'athlete but he also created a whole legacy' says Heatcheck presenter Jaydee Dyer

0:32 New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees speaks of the inspiration of the 'great competitor' Kobe Bryant

0:55 Players, officials and fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of tip off between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020

A true inspiration in the sporting industry. RIP legend. 💔👑 pic.twitter.com/riqBbwRfDc — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 26, 2020

I’m sad to hear that we lost one of our greats. @kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I’m deeply saddened for his family and for the people around the world who looked up to him. May he and his daughter rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O4ZWANcGKm — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

This honestly doesn’t make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man...Legends never die!!!!… https://t.co/L8TZ2ZO6Sm — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020