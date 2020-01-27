Please select your default edition
Kobe Bryant: Lakers vs Clippers postponed after star's death

PA Media

Monday 27 January 2020 22:53, UK

Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday has been postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA has confirmed.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who played for the Lakers throughout his 20-year NBA career, died aged 41 in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The Lakers were set to meet the Clippers at Staples Center in their first game since the tragedy, but the fixture will now take place at a later date "out of respect for the Lakers organisation".

