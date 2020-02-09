Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Chris Paul 'earned' All-Star selection says Oklahoma City Thunder team-mate Steven Adams

Watch the Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder on Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm on Sunday

Sunday 9 February 2020 08:23, UK

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander launches a jumper en route to his first career triple-double 0:30
The Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Primetime clash - watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8:30pm

Oklahoma City Thunder's three-way point guard rotation drew doubts at the beginning of the season, but Chris Paul's All-Star selection now serves as a reflection of its effectiveness.

Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have each averaged at least 31 minutes per game and featured in at least 50 games this season, with the latter having appeared and started in all 52 matchups.

NBA Primetime: Celtics @ Thunder Clippers on Sky Sports

NBA Primetime: Celtics @ Thunder Clippers on Sky Sports

Watch Celtics @ Thunder on Sunday at 8:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena

Such has been Paul's form that he was selected as a second round reserve for LeBron James' All-Star team, which will take on the side drafted by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 34-year-old, traded to the Thunder by the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook last July, is currently averaging 17.1 points, five rebounds and 6.6 assists so far this season.

Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles up court 2:50
Casey Stern, Grant Hill, Candace Parker, and Isiah Thomas discuss Chris Paul's great play and leadership while playing without championship pressure

"It's really good for him," said team-mate Steven Adams. "It's a really good accomplishment to make All-Star, especially with a new team.

"The new team dynamic, I think that affects the play more than people realise. Because it's a whole new world.

"You are away from your family. It's good that people actually recognised him. That's what's nice. He earned it."

More on this story

Latest Conference standings

Latest Conference standings

Who's leading the East? Who's leading the West?

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 19.5 points per game as well as averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists after being traded to Oklahoma by the Los Angeles Clippers in July.

He registered his first career NBA triple double last month with 20 points, 10 assists and 20 rebounds as the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets 0:40
Gilgeous-Alexander also dropped 22 points on the Brooklyn Nets including an important spell in overtime earlier this season

Adams added: "From the start, he came in really hot, but teams are going to adjust to you. So, even that alone, him learning [what teams are doing to him], it's good to see him taking that sort of pressure and making sure he fixes it.

"He's quite savvy with his body language offensively. That's why he gets a lot of calls. That's something I really haven't seen in young players. They really don't get that many calls.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"Not because the refs don't call them but because you're an awkward looking player and look out of control. Whereas he looks in control and you're really getting him off his position, which is really difficult. Especially from the refs."

Dennis Schroder drives into the lane against the Cavaliers 1:56
Schroder came off the bench to score 30 points as the Thunder rolled to a 109-103 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Schroder has meanwhile propelled himself into contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award, which recognises the league's best performing player off the bench.

The 26-year-old has started just one game among his 50 appearances this season, averaging 19.3 points per game and producing at least 20 in eight of his last nine outings.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

"I don't think there are too many guys putting up 20 a night and having team success that we're having," said Thunder team-mate Nerlens Noel.

"He comes in and he's selfish as well. He wants to move the ball, play the right way. Scores when he needs to.

"I think if it's not a discussion, it already should be a top discussion for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He's just an exceptional teammate that just shows up every day and gets it done."

Al-Star Chicago 2020 0:29
You can catch the Rising Stars, the Skills & Dunk contests and finally the big game during All Star Weekend

Oklahoma continue their season at home to the Boston Celtics.

"It's about having tunnel vision," added Noel.

"We're a great group of guys and that know what we want from one through 15, we want to keep being better as we have from game one.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"Regardless of where we stand in the standings, we know we want to continue to make the progress we have so when we get to that point in April it's nothing new to us.

"We've been in this atmosphere, we've been playing high level basketball, been playing together."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK