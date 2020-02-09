Chris Paul 'earned' All-Star selection says Oklahoma City Thunder team-mate Steven Adams

Oklahoma City Thunder's three-way point guard rotation drew doubts at the beginning of the season, but Chris Paul's All-Star selection now serves as a reflection of its effectiveness.

Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have each averaged at least 31 minutes per game and featured in at least 50 games this season, with the latter having appeared and started in all 52 matchups.

Such has been Paul's form that he was selected as a second round reserve for LeBron James' All-Star team, which will take on the side drafted by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 34-year-old, traded to the Thunder by the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook last July, is currently averaging 17.1 points, five rebounds and 6.6 assists so far this season.

2:50 Casey Stern, Grant Hill, Candace Parker, and Isiah Thomas discuss Chris Paul's great play and leadership while playing without championship pressure

"It's really good for him," said team-mate Steven Adams. "It's a really good accomplishment to make All-Star, especially with a new team.

"The new team dynamic, I think that affects the play more than people realise. Because it's a whole new world.

"You are away from your family. It's good that people actually recognised him. That's what's nice. He earned it."

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 19.5 points per game as well as averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists after being traded to Oklahoma by the Los Angeles Clippers in July.

He registered his first career NBA triple double last month with 20 points, 10 assists and 20 rebounds as the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104.

0:40 Gilgeous-Alexander also dropped 22 points on the Brooklyn Nets including an important spell in overtime earlier this season

Adams added: "From the start, he came in really hot, but teams are going to adjust to you. So, even that alone, him learning [what teams are doing to him], it's good to see him taking that sort of pressure and making sure he fixes it.

"He's quite savvy with his body language offensively. That's why he gets a lot of calls. That's something I really haven't seen in young players. They really don't get that many calls.

"Not because the refs don't call them but because you're an awkward looking player and look out of control. Whereas he looks in control and you're really getting him off his position, which is really difficult. Especially from the refs."

1:56 Schroder came off the bench to score 30 points as the Thunder rolled to a 109-103 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Schroder has meanwhile propelled himself into contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award, which recognises the league's best performing player off the bench.

The 26-year-old has started just one game among his 50 appearances this season, averaging 19.3 points per game and producing at least 20 in eight of his last nine outings.

"I don't think there are too many guys putting up 20 a night and having team success that we're having," said Thunder team-mate Nerlens Noel.

"He comes in and he's selfish as well. He wants to move the ball, play the right way. Scores when he needs to.

"I think if it's not a discussion, it already should be a top discussion for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He's just an exceptional teammate that just shows up every day and gets it done."

0:29 You can catch the Rising Stars, the Skills & Dunk contests and finally the big game during All Star Weekend

Oklahoma continue their season at home to the Boston Celtics.

"It's about having tunnel vision," added Noel.

"We're a great group of guys and that know what we want from one through 15, we want to keep being better as we have from game one.

"Regardless of where we stand in the standings, we know we want to continue to make the progress we have so when we get to that point in April it's nothing new to us.

"We've been in this atmosphere, we've been playing high level basketball, been playing together."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.