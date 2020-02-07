Kobe Bryant crash: Investigation finds no helicopter engine failure

The engines of the helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant, showed no evidence of "catastrophic internal failure", an investigation has said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the report relating to the engines of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed into a steep hillside on January 26, an incident which killed NBA legend Bryant and eight other people.

The NTSB investigative update said "viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure".

Image: Lakers fans paid their respects to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

The board plans to disassemble and further examine the engines, which were subjected to a post-crash fire.

The NTSB also quoted a witness who heard the helicopter in the mist, saw it descend fast and then reported it "started to roll to the left such that he caught a glimpse of its belly," soon before the crash.

The helicopter's instrument panel was destroyed in the crash and most of the devices were displaced, according to the NTSB's investigative update. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

Image: The Staples Center scorecard honoured Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other victims of the tragic helicopter crash

Investigators believe that since a tree branch at the crash site was cut, it appears the engines were working and rotors turning at the time of impact.

Friday's report was merely informational and did not offer any findings about what caused the crash. The victims' deaths have been ruled an accident by blunt trauma, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

Ara Zobayan was the chief pilot for Island Express Helicopters and had more than 8,200 hours of flight time. He was additionally certified to fly solely using instruments - a more difficult rating to attain that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds - and was a pilot to other celebrities including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The 50-year-old pilot's most recent flight review included training on inadvertently flying into bad weather conditions. It covered how to recover if the aircraft's nose is pointed too far up or down, and what to do if the helicopter banks severely to one side.

The pilot earned satisfactory grades in the review, which took place in May 2018.