NBA roster updates: Isaiah Thomas waived by LA Clippers; Charlotte Hornets waive Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

As is customary following the trade deadline, a number of NBA franchises have chosen to streamline their rosters - thus bolstering the rank of available free agents with league experience.

Here are the latest big moves from around the league.

Clippers waive Thomas following trade

Image: Isaiah Thomas was a starter for the Washington Wizards for most of the year prior to recently being traded

The Los Angeles Clippers waived guard Isaiah Thomas on Saturday, two days after acquiring him as part of a three-team trade.

The move had been expected since Thursday's deal with the Wizards and Knicks, which saw him traded from Washington to LA.

Thomas has averaged 18.1 points and 5.0 assists during his career with seven NBA teams. The 31-year-old guard was drafted by Sacramento out of the University of Washington in 2011.

The best spell of his career came with the Boston Celtics, where he played for two years, making the NBA All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017.

The standout 2016-17 season was particularly memorable as Thomas starred in the playoffs despite undergoing family tragedy following the death of his sister.

Image: Isaiah Thomas didn't feature a great deal for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-19 regular season

After he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving that summer though, Thomas struggled with injuries in Cleveland and was part-traded to the Lakers. He spent last season in Denver but played just 12 games with the Nuggets.

It looked like things were back on track when he earned the starting point guard job with the Washington Wizards this season but, now 31, once more his NBA future is now in jeopardy.

A popular move amongst fans, and one Thomas has admitted he would relish himself, is a return to Boston - but there is nothing to suggest the Celtics are interested in picking him up as of yet.

Hornets release Williams, Bucks in talks

Image: Marvin Williams faces up to Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant

Marvin Williams has been waived by the Charlotte Hornets and with his three-point shooting a versatile game from the power forward position, could make a very interesting acquisition for a contender.

The Milwaukee Bucks are already understood to be working on a deal.

The 6ft 8in Williams averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game since joining the Hornets in 2014.

He was originally drafted second overall in 2005 by the Atlanta Hawks after playing one season at North Carolina.

His 429 games played ranks sixth in Charlotte, his 681 three-point field goals made ranks third and his 2,293 total rebounds rank eighth on the franchise's all-time leaderboard.

Williams has played in 41 games this season for the Hornets mostly in a reserve role, averaging 6.7 points per game in 19.7 minutes.

Hornets also release Kidd-Gilchrist

Image: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in action for the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets also waived former number two overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams on Saturday.

The 6ft 6in Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft, but he found himself out of Charlotte's rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played in only 12 games, averaging four points.

The 26-year-old holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons in Charlotte.

However, Kidd-Gilchrist struggled with his shooting despite efforts to improve his form. He shot 47.5 per cent from the field during his career and 28 per cent from three-point range, a skill which has become so valuable in the modern game.

