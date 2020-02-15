Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

All-Star 2020: All-Star Saturday Night live on Sky Sports

Watch All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest, live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning (1am)

Sunday 16 February 2020 04:18, UK

4:56
Matt Winer, Sekou Smith, and Rex Chapman take a look at the 2020 Dunk Contest field and preview All-Star Saturday night in Chicago

Individual athleticism and skills take centre stage on All-Star Saturday Night as players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

There will be a blast from the past in the headlining Slam Dunk event, with Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard returning to participate in the event he once dominated almost a decade ago.

Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder at the All-Star Dunk Contest 3:56
The Heatcheck crew discuss All-Star Saturday Night, where the top NBA players go head-to-head in the Skills, 3-Point and Dunk contests

His opponents will be Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat high-flyer Derrick Jones Jr.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Last year's champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets returns to the 3-Point Contest to defend his title against seven other sharpshooters.

Joe Harris #of the Brooklyn Nets hugs Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 3-Point Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night 1:54
Highlights of the 2019 All-Star 3-Point Contest

He will compete against Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

LeBron James in action during the 2019 All-Star Game 0:59
Don't miss a moment of the NBA All-Star Weekend, live on Sky Sports Arena

Three former winners of the Skills Challenge are included in the eight-man field for the 2020 edition of the event.

Defending champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will be joined by former champions Patrick Beverley (2015) of the LA Clippers and Spencer Dinwiddie (2018) of the Brooklyn Nets.

More on this story

Jayson Tatum embraces Trae Young after winning the All-Star Skills Challenge 2:21
Jayson Tatum stunned Trae Young by sinking a halfcourt shot to win the Skills Challenge at the 2019 All-Star Saturday Night

Tatum is one of five 2020 NBA All-Stars in the field, joined by the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, the Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, the Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis and the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam. Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Derrick Rose, who is recovering from an adductor strain.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Watch All-Star Saturday Night live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning (1am), live on Sky Sports Arena.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK