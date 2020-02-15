Zion Williamson unleashes series of highlight dunks in Rising Stars Game

Zion Williamson unleashed a series of spectacular highlight dunks as Team USA beat Team World in the Rising Stars Game to open All-Star Weekend.

Williamson played almost 20 minutes and powered his way to 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to help Team USA to a 151-131 win over Team World.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward, selected No 1 overall in the 2019 Draft, has dazzled in the regular-season games he has played after recovering from knee surgery that delayed his debut by three months.

0:34 Zion Williamson threw down a thunderous dunk that damaged the rim during Team USA's win in the Rising Stars Game

Averaging 22.1 points in 10 games for the Pelicans, Williamson's early statistical returns match those of NBA greats including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson.

The 19-year-old Williamson showed off his elite strength and athleticism with a display of powerful dunking in the Rising Stars Game. He opened his account with a two-handed alley-oop finish from a halfcourt pass from Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

Later in the first quarter, Morant found Williamson again as he elevated from the baseline, collected the pass in mid-air and threw down another dunk. He followed that up with a soaring left-handed finish, another two-handed flush and a fast-break finish - all set up by Morant - in the final two minutes of the first half.

0:09 Ja Morant threw a long-distance pass to find Zion Williamson for an alley-oop finish in Team USA's win in the Rising Stars Game

On the last of those plays, Williamson's finish was so strong he bent the rim, although he admitted he was unaware of the damage until his team-mates told him about it during the break.

"Went into half-time and my team-mates started telling me about it," he said. "I don't know which dunk it was on, but I don't think it was me."

3:16 Highlights of the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge between Team USA and Team World

In the third quarter, Williamson drove to the basket, elevated, cocked his right arm back and threw down an emphatic right-handed dunk.

Almost as impressive were two misses near the end of the game.

Williamson attempted a 360 dunk, only to see the ball go flying off the rim.

Given a do-over as players on both teams stood and watched, he went between his legs and off the glass only to miss again.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.