All-Star 2020: Zion Williamson and Miles Bridges star as Team USA beat Team World in Rising Stars Game

Team USA found their shooting stroke in the second half and buried Team World 151-131 in the Rising Stars game on Friday to kick off All-Star Weekend festivities at United Center in Chicago.

Rising Stars: Game leaders Team World Points: RJ Barrett - 27

Assists: Barrett/Doncic/Okogie - 5

Rebounds: Brandon Clarke - 8 Team USA Points: Eric Paschall - 23

Assists: Trae Young - 7

Rebounds: Jaren Jackson Jr - 7

The Golden State Warriors' Eric Paschall led Team USA with 23 points, and the New York Knicks' RJ Barrett had a game-high 27 points for Team World.

As Team USA put the game away in the fourth, players stepped aside to let Team USA forward Zion Williamson try a series of spectacular dunks. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie star finished 7-of-11 for 14 points.

Image: Miles Bridges lifts his Rising Stars MVP award

Team USA's Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets, who had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, was named MVP of the game.

"Coaches were getting on the team saying, 'Are you going to play for real?'" Bridges said of his 13-point surge in the third quarter.

Bench players propelled Team USA into the lead in the third, when the World team was outscored 44-24.

Bridges connected on three-pointers in back-to-back possessions to cut a 12-point lead in half just inside of the five-minute mark in the third quarter. Three minutes later, Charlotte's Devonte' Graham made a pair of treys of his own on consecutive possessions, and Team USA had its first lead, 104-103, since the opening minutes of the game.

Image: Luka Doncic throws a pass over Ja Morant

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic sank a shot from half-court with two seconds remaining in the second quarter that helped stake Team World to an 81-71 lead at half-time.

Team USA bailed on a perimeter attack in the second quarter in favour of a barrage of rim-bending dunks highlighted by Williamson's catch and flush of a lob from the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant.

Team World opened a 37-24 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter, which included one foul and 24 combined three-point attempts.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.