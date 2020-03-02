Please select your default edition
Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson suffers concussion against Clippers

Monday 2 March 2020 09:51, UK

Josh Richardson #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 11, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Clippers 110-103.
Image: Josh Richardson had scored nine points before leaving the game

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson was diagnosed with a concussion sustained during Sunday's 136-130 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers said Richardson was in the NBA's concussion protocol after initially terming the injury a nose contusion.

The 26-year-old was injured when team-mate Alec Burks backed into him with his head smacking into Richardson's face during the opening minute of the second quarter.

Richardson had nine points in 10 minutes before exiting - he entered the game with a 14.0 scoring average.

Philadelphia were also without All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back) for Sunday's game.

