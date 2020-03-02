New York Knicks appoint Leon Rose as new president

The New York Knicks have appointed former player agent Leon Rose as their new president.

Rose is taking over what has become one of the NBA's worst franchises, heading toward their seventh straight season out of the playoffs.

Teams such as the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers have found success handing their basketball operations to an agent and the Knicks are hoping to do the same.

Image: The Knicks want Rose to build a 'winning organsation'

"We are pleased to welcome Leon to the New York Knicks as team president, and believe he is the right leader to build a winning organisation for our fans," Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan said in a statement.

"Leon is one of the most respected executives in professional basketball with decades of experience successfully working with NBA players and team management in all facets of the game.

"We are confident he brings the right combination of expertise and relationships to ensure the long-term success of our franchise."

Rose, the former co-head of the basketball division at CAA Sports, had a roster of clients including NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Joel Embiid.

He replaces Steve Mills, who was fired in early February. The Knicks are currently second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with an 18-42 win-loss record.

"New York is the epicentre of basketball and Madison Square Garden has always been very special to me," Rose said.

"To be part of the Knicks revitalisation and basketball at the garden is a challenge and a rare opportunity, one to be cherished, and I will do my utmost to make the fans, the city and ownership proud."

