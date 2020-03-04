NBA Sunday double-header live on Sky Sports - Lakers @ Clippers followed by Thunder @ Celtics

Tune-in for an NBA Sunday Primetime double-header live on Sky Sports Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Los Angeles Clippers followed by the Boston Celtics hosting Oklahoma City Thunder.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday 7.30pm, Sky Sports Arena

The battle of Los Angeles carries an added fire with the Lakers and Clippers occupying No 1 and No 2 in the West, respectively.

There will be no shortage of talent on display as the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers come up against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers, teasing an insight into the two-on-two debate on this week's episode of Heatcheck.

James and the Lakers enter Saturday's clash with the Milwaukee Bucks having won nine of their last 10 as the clear frontrunners in the conference, while the Clippers are on a five-game winning run ahead of Friday's matchup with the Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics, Sunday 10pm, Sky Sports Arena and Main Event

Image: Jayson Tatum drives against Harden during the Celtics' clash with the Rockets

After producing a run of 10 wins and one loss in 11 games, the Boston Celtics have recently been unfortunate to lose out 114-112 and 111-110 to the Lakers and Rockets, respectively.

Jayson Tatum remains in talismanic form with seven 30-point plus games in his last 10 outings amid Boston's effort to put pressure on the second-placed Toronto Raptors in the East.

Oklahoma were beaten 112-111 when the teams met back in February but find themselves on the tails of the fourth-placed Rockets and fifth-placed Utah Jazz in the West.

Their persistence with a point-guard rotation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Sixth Man of the Year contender Dennis Schröder appears to be paying off so far in 2020.

Thunder won five straight in February before being comfortably beaten 133-86 by the Bucks and 109-94 by the Clippers in their last two games.

Watch the Lakers take on the Clippers on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm on Sunday, followed by Thunder at the Celtics from 10pm on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event

