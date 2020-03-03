LeBron James still proving he is in class of his own, says Ovie Soko

At 35, LeBron James is producing a stellar season that adds to his legacy, topping the league in assists and leading the Lakers' charge in the West. He remains in a class of his own, says Ovie Soko.

I said it before the season and people thought I was crazy, but LeBron James is playing with something to prove this year. Yes, he has already won three titles and four league MVP awards, but that is not where I was coming from.

My point was that critics were questioning how elite LeBron still is. Can he still play in a class of his own? Sixty regular season games later, he has answered those people in style.

Image: Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

The fact that he has done it all season long at the age of 35 shows sustained excellence. That's what makes LeBron James who he is.

You will see guys who have breakout seasons, but who cannot sustain that level of play. Remember Isaiah Thomas in Boston a few years ago? He had an unreal season with the Celtics but then went on the decline (in part due to health). You see many stories like that.

1:19 Lebron James scores 34 points with 12 rebounds and 13 assists to help the LA Lakers to a second win over the New Orleans Pelicans in a week.

People don't appreciate how difficult it is for NBA players to remain at a peak level of performance. Being an All-Star starter for 16 straight seasons has never been done. You are talking about a whole other level of greatness, one that is pretty scary.

LeBron brings a fun element to the game for all his teams because he is so unselfish and the ultimate teammate. But his main contribution is belief, hope and a winning way of doing things.

No matter how bad a team was before, once LeBron walks on the court, the league knows he has a chance of winning a championship -- last season's disorder with the Lakers being the one aberration.

0:19 WWE legend Ric Flair gives LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers the ultimate introduction.

Having a legitimate shot at winning changes the expectations that his teammates have of themselves. They each play with a higher level of accountability once they know winning is a possibility. Action begins with belief and how a team sees itself. When you have championship expectations, you take on championship habits.

LeBron leads by example. When fellow Lakers watch him work his butt off, they fall in line or lose the opportunity to be part of a championship. Who wouldn't have wanted to play on one of Michael Jordan's teams back in the day?

2:16 LeBron James said it was an honour to be part of the storied Lakers-Celtics rivalry after leading LA to a 114-112 win over Boston.

I think you see these qualities in the way the Lakers have performed. We knew how good they would be offensively, with LeBron and Anthony Davis' productivity and what they can create for the guys around them. I don't see any other duo creating as many shots for their team-mates in a winning system.

But you also see the willingness and effort on defense. LeBron's hustle has been infectious to the rest of the team. That's not to say he is the best defender on the court at all times, but it is why the Lakers now are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

Come playoff time, that defense and unselfish style of play - along with the positive team chemistry they have displayed - will take the Lakers deep into the postseason.

