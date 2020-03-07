Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford out of hospital after leaving court during game

Orlando coach Steve Clifford was discharged from hospital early on Saturday morning, hours after he left the court in the third quarter of the Magic's 132-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

The team said Clifford was taken to a Minneapolis hospital because of illness but he has since been released and "cleared to resume all coaching activities".

1:01 Highlights of Orlando Magic's clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 20 of the NBA

According to the club, Clifford underwent tests and was diagnosed with dehydration before getting discharged from the hospital.

Assistant Ty Corbin ran the club for the remainder of the contest after Clifford left the game.

Clifford, 58, has had health issues in the past decade. In 2013, he had two stents placed in his heart.

Two seasons ago, while he was coaching the Charlotte Hornets, he missed 21 games to deal with an accumulation of severe physical complications that included chronic headaches and attributed in large part to a lifestyle that allowed for too little sleep.

Clifford has a 266-289 career NBA coaching record, including a 70-75 mark with Orlando.

