Coronavirus: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart confirms positive test

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shortly after the Celtics announced on Thursday that one of their players had tested positive, Smart posted a video on Twitter, revealing himself as the infected individual.

The 26-year-old said he is asymptomatic, but encouraged fans to practise social distancing to help protect themselves and others.

"So I just found out I tested positive for the coronavirus," Smart said. "I'm OK. I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms."

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The Celtics said that they are "awaiting further testing results and will communicate them as appropriate."

The Los Angeles Lakers have also confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for the virus.

The Lakers carried out tests after the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that four of their players had tested positive, with the teams having played on March 10 - two days before the NBA was suspended due to the pandemic.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive," a Lakers statement said. "Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team."