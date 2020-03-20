Coronavirus: Two Los Angeles Lakers players test positive

Two players on the Los Angeles Lakers tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced on Thursday. The identities of the players weren't revealed.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive," the team said in a statement. "Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team."

The urgency for the Lakers to be tested heightened when four members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for coronavirus. The Nets played the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10, one day before the NBA season was suspended due to the outbreak.

Image: Kevin Durant pictured on the sidelines during the Nets' clash with the Lakers

The Nets made the announcement on Tuesday of the four positive tests, with injured star Kevin Durant later revealing he is one of the players.

The Lakers were tested on Wednesday at their practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. Later on Wednesday, star forward LeBron James recorded a video of himself in quarantine.

"The health and well-being of our players, our organisation, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount," the team said. "As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery."

There are now 10 confirmed positive tests for coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Durant, Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood and the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart.

Image: Marcus Smart in action for the Boston Celtics

Smart revealed his positive test on Thursday.

Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organisation have tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced on Thursday.

The 76ers didn't disclose which individuals tested positive. The team said the individuals are in self-isolation.

The club said all other test results came back negative. The 76ers said they reported the information to local and state health officials.

"The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time," the club said in a statement. "We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the public health and medical communities for their tireless efforts during these challenging times, as well as to our fans and partners for their support."

The Denver Nuggets announced a positive coronavirus test within the organisation.

The team did not reveal the identity of the person, nor announce whether it was a player or staff member who had tested positive.

"The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation. The testing was undertaken following guidance from state public health officials and team physicians," the Nuggets said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The health and safety of our players, our organisation, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount."

