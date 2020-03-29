Coronavirus: New York Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive

James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Knicks announced Dolan's diagnosis on Saturday night - it is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis.

Dolan is the first major pro sports owner in the US known to have tested positive for the virus.

He also owns the NHL's New York Rangers, along with other venues like Radio City Music Hall, The Hulu Theatre and The Chicago Theatre.

A Knicks statement said; "The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms.

"He continues to oversee business operations."

New York has been the area most badly affected by the coronavirus in the US.

All 50 US states have reported some cases of COVID-19, but New York has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths.

About 7,300 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care.

President Donald Trump has said quarantining New York "will not be necessary", but tweeted that a "strong travel advisory" would be issued to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.