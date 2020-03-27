Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell cleared of coronavirus

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been cleared of the coronavirus after health officials announced the team’s players and staff are all uninfected.

Gobert and Mitchell were the first two NBA players to test positive for coronavirus, with Gobert's confirmed case triggering the league to suspend its season on March 11.

But the pair have now recovered from the virus after being cleared by the Utah Department of Health on Friday.

Image: Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus on March 11

In a statement, the Jazz said: "The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.

"Even after being cleared by the health department, all Jazz players and staff will continue to practice distancing while limiting time outside of their home to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control."

Center Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus and he revealed on Monday he temporarily lost his sense of smell and taste while recovering from the illness.

0:10 Gobert jokingly touched reporters' microphones at a news conference, shortly before testing positive for coronavirus (footage courtesy of KUTV).

But the Frenchman was forced to apologise after he jokingly touched all of the reporters' microphones at a news conference in a show of defiance against the virus, just days before his positive test.

Meanwhile, guard Mitchell said he was asymptomatic of the illness after showing no symptoms or signs of the virus.

The 23-year-old posted on Twitter on Friday with a praying hands emoji and a celebratory dance GIF after being given the coronavirus all-clear.

Gobert and Mitchell are two of 10 confirmed positive tests for coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified along with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart.