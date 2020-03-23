Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert says he has lost sense of smell

Monday 23 March 2020 06:58, UK

Rudy Gobert in action for the Jazz against Portland
Image: Rudy Gobert in action for the Jazz against Portland

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said he has temporarily lost his sense of smell as he tries to recover from coronavirus.

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Coronavirus latest: Live updates

Stay up to date as the world of sport battles the spread of COVID-19

Gobert, whose positive test kickstarted both the NBA and sports world shutdown, asked on social media if others are experiencing similar symptoms.

"Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven't been able to smell anything for the last four days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?" Gobert posted on his Twitter account.

Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus on March 11, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely, just minutes after the Jazz and Thunder were set to tip off in Oklahoma City.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

He since has apologised for acting carelessly before learning of the diagnosis.

Jazz team-mate and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell tested positive the following day, and there are now 10 confirmed positive coronavirus tests among NBA players.

Donovan Mitchell brings the ball upcourt against the Magic 3:04
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell said he was feeling fine despite testing positive for coronavirus

Only five of those players have been identified: Gobert and Mitchell from the Jazz, injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, plus the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood and the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart.

More on this story

On March 14, Gobert pledged to donate a total of $500,000 for arena employees in Utah and Oklahoma City, as well as overall coronavirus relief in his home country of France.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.