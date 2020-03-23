Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert says he has lost sense of smell

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said he has temporarily lost his sense of smell as he tries to recover from coronavirus.

Gobert, whose positive test kickstarted both the NBA and sports world shutdown, asked on social media if others are experiencing similar symptoms.

Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 22, 2020

"Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven't been able to smell anything for the last four days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?" Gobert posted on his Twitter account.

Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus on March 11, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely, just minutes after the Jazz and Thunder were set to tip off in Oklahoma City.

He since has apologised for acting carelessly before learning of the diagnosis.

Jazz team-mate and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell tested positive the following day, and there are now 10 confirmed positive coronavirus tests among NBA players.

3:04 Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell said he was feeling fine despite testing positive for coronavirus

Only five of those players have been identified: Gobert and Mitchell from the Jazz, injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, plus the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood and the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart.

On March 14, Gobert pledged to donate a total of $500,000 for arena employees in Utah and Oklahoma City, as well as overall coronavirus relief in his home country of France.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.