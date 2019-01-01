Benjamin Sesko

Nation: Slovenia

Age: 21

Position: Striker

Caps: 29 (11 goals)

Club: RB Leipzig

Benjamin Sesko was supposed to be headed to the Premier League this summer but instead passed on that interest and extended his deal with RB Leipzig.

Sesko is certainly one to watch at Euro 2024 as he heads up a Slovenia attack that will be going head-to-head with England in Group C. The 21-year-old was linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, so there are sure to be plenty of eyes on him in Germany to see what all the fuss is about.

It was a tough start to the season for Sesko at RB Leipzig, his first in the Bundesliga, but once he got going the striker really hit his stride. He comes into the Euros in red-hot form, having scored a goal in each of his final seven games, half his tally for the league season.

Top strikers are thin on the ground in Europe and Sesko was thought to be a potential bargain due to a £55m release clause in his deal that was set to expire at the end of June. He appears to be off the market for now, however.

RB Leipzig will be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of Sesko enjoying a breakout tournament after tying him down to new terms. Suddenly, the price could go right up for one of their most-prized assets, who heads into the tournament with a clear head and his future resolved.